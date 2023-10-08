StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

DAKT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Daktronics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Daktronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 223,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

