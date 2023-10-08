StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

