StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

