StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

