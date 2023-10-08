StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

