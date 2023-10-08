StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

