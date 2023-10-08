StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX opened at $92.85 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.