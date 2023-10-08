StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream Partners
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.