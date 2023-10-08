StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.