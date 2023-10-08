StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

RARE stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

