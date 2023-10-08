StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

