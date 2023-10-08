Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 5,000 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 1.1 %

RKLB stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

