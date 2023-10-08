Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,050 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2023

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPRFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,153,180.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

(Free Report)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:KAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.