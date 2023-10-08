Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,050 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,153,180.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

