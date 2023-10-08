Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.64 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

