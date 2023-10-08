Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

