Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.31

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $31.88. Swiss Life shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 7,705 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

