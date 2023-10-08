Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $62.95 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.