T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.