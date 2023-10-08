Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

TRHC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $4,947,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

