TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,332,766 shares of company stock worth $220,655,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.