TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

