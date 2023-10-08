TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $115.84 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003237 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,093,870 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,063,552 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

