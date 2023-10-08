Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

