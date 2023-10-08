Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 5.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

