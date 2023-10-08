Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tesla by 22.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 102.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 87,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

