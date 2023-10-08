Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

