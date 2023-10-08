Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Achieves $644.76 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Tezos has a total market cap of $644.76 million and $9.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 976,376,492 coins and its circulating supply is 955,355,170 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.