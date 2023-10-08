The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Raised by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

