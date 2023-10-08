The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.