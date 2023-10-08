The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

