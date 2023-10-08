The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $43.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

