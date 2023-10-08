The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

RMR stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The RMR Group by 110.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.