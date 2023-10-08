The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

