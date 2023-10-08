The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.74% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,985,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

