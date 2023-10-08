The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

