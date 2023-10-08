The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.4% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

