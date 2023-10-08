The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.