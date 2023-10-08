TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) vs. Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Head to Head Review

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) and Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Weyco Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOD’S and Weyco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Weyco Group 9.53% 14.94% 10.81%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

TOD’S pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TOD’S pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyco Group pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyco Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares TOD’S and Weyco Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 14.64 Weyco Group $351.74 million 0.71 $29.54 million $3.46 7.57

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S. Weyco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOD’S and Weyco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Weyco Group beats TOD’S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands. It is also involved in the wholesale of its products to approximately 10,000 footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers in the United States and Canada. The company operates e-commerce business; and brick and mortar retail stores in the United States. In addition, it has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

