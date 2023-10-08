TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

BLD stock opened at $245.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

