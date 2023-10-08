Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.31 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Torah Network has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $36,144.97 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.49423945 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,854.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

