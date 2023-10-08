Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $133,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

