Trexcoin (TREX) Price Up 41.9% This Week

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Trexcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular exchanges. Trexcoin has a market cap of $664.73 million and approximately $107,197.24 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

