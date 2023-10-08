TTP Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,300 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. PayPal accounts for 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

