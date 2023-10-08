TTP Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

