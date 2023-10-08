TTP Investments Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TTP Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 197.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

