TTP Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

