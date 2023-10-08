TTP Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TTP Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 0.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

