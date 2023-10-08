Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tufton Oceanic Assets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 1.5 %

SHIP stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tufton Oceanic Assets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

