Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.29.

TYL stock opened at $388.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.68. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

