Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.73. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.