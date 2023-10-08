Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
