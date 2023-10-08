UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

UBS stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

